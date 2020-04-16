A Media Web used Dirty Words To Exploit Jhanvi Kapoor, Bro Arjun Thrashed The Web

It’s a fact that people are always curious to know about their favourite celebs and more than that , media is always ready to give some personal information to the audience regarding many top celebs , which is a good thing and maintain a great relationship between stars and their fans.

But many a times people cross limits and get backfired for the same . On this note , we are making you aware of one of the incidence of past , when actor Arjun Kapoor backfired a web portal named Bollywood Tadka for making headlines that were inappropriate and uncomfortable for her step-sister Jhanvi Kapoor.

When actor Jhanvi Kapoor visited brother Arjun’s house, the website used extremely absurd words for her and tweeted cheap comments about her outfit.

Have a look at the Tweet

As soon as actor Arjun Kapoor noticed about the weird statement , he slammed the website left right and center.

Have a look at Arjun’s comment

U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention…and it’s shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u…this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example…ashamed by this… https://t.co/ZjXFs8Qa9s — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 12, 2018

Post his comment, the website removed the tweet and the description .

After the death of actor Sridevi, all the siblings from father Boney Kapoor ,have come closer and Arjun Kapoor and Anshula are very much supportive for their younger sisters Jhanvi and Khushi.

If we talk about the work-front of the actor Jhanvi Kapoor , her upcoming films for the year are : ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ directed by Sharan Sharma and ‘Takht ‘directed by Karan Johar.

