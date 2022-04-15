A Mix of the USA's Top Creators Are Hitting Coachella in Style

INDIO, Calif., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — What happens when you put some of the nation’s hottest creators all in the same house together at the biggest music festival in the world? We’re about to find out as social media star Kristen Hancher, and a team of 14 other superstar creators are hosted by leading influencer marketing platform Humanz at this year’s Coachella Festival.

Also joining The Humanz House will be Netflix star Bryce Hirschberg, crypto influencer Wayne Reilly, actor and singer Paul Butcher, actress Talin Silva, dancer and choreographer Jake Kodish, YouTube/Twitch gamer Mystic7, entrepreneur Adamm of Rapid Launch Media, owner of DripDry swimsuits Alex Dry, fashion creator Lauren Higgs, lifestyle creator Andre Sebastian, with many more also joining the roster.

Humanz wants to inspire all creators to BE WORTH FOLLOWING and how better to bring this brand promise to life than by gathering some of the USA’s brightest creatives and hosting them at what is one of the most impactful events on the planet.

The Humanz House is a short drive to the Coachella Festival and features 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms with bright views overlooking the pool and a mini-golf course. Creators staying in the house get to enjoy amenities like an outdoor firepit, indoor and outdoor dining tables, ping pong and poker tables, a bocce ball court, and more. Guests are also free to use the Humanz House resort-style pool and spa with luxury lounge chairs and a six-hole miniature putting green. Creators are encouraged to use the luxury desert villa and its amenities to create content for their audiences and share their experience at this year’s Coachella.

Liav Chen, CEO and Co-founder of Humanz notes, “The Humanz House showcases our commitment to creator-led content and the need for transparency and trust not only between brands and creators but also among creators themselves. This is why we’re making a space for creators to connect and collaborate that doubles as a place for younger creators to learn from industry-leading experts. We are excited to host top tier creators and support their craft during Coachella with a place that has everything they need to make next-level content.”

The Humanz House is part of a multi-prong approach to further expand into the US market. Poised for success with a strong track record of growth, its customers now include 300+ leading brands around the world. Some of which include giants like Google, Disney, Unilever, Adidas, Kimberly-Clark and McDonalds.

About Humanz

Launched internationally in 2017, Humanz is an AI-powered influencer marketing platform that helps clients invest and not just spend their budget by using proprietary algorithms that provide data-driven insights throughout the process. Designed to connect and build trust between brands and social media creators, Humanz analyzes millions of creator profiles a day, gathering data about real and active followers, audience demographics, posted content, community engagement, and e-commerce performance — all without relying on third-party algorithms and resources.

In addition, the state-of-the-art Humanz Sales Pixel empowers brands to receive insights about creator sales and the full customer journey down to the final checkout. The Sales Pixel takes all the guesswork out of the equation without the need for coupon codes and other archaic tracking techniques. Brands can measure exact sales ROI for each campaign AND each creator, and compensate creators through commissions based on success.

Humanz, the AI-powered influencer marketing platform that connects influencers & content creators with brands, was founded in 2017 by five 8200 graduates: Liav Rafael Chen (CEO), Roi Emanuel Naaman (COO), Kobi Dalal (CPO), Eliran Moyal (CTO), and Shmuel Goldfarb. The company currently operates in eight countries: Israel, the United States, England, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, India, and Nigeria and employs 80 staff with roughly 30 of them working from their office in Israel and aims to grow their staff roster to 150 employees worldwide, 50 of them in Israel.

