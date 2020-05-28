A multi-million dollar modern mansion is hidden behind the simple stone front of this laneway home

Advertisement

A multi-million-dollar mansion reminiscent of a resort villa is hidden behind the simple stone front of a house in a secluded laneway.

Built in Cottesloe, a beachside Perth suburb roughly 30 minutes drive from the city centre, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a lavish garden straight from the pages of a magazine with an enormous day bed sunk into the ground, mood lighting and a water feature that wraps around the house like a castle moat.

Stepping stones run across the water onto an outdoor barbecue patio which leads indoors into an open-plan kitchen and living area, fitted with a luxurious marble island, stone benchtops and sleek grey cabinets.

Less than 10 minutes walk to the beach, the 631sqm home also has a walk-in wine cellar, a gym, a spacious study and a self-contained guest suite with a private balcony and kitchenette.

The land the house sits on was purchased by Australian man JJ Brits and his wife Elsabe Muller when they returned to Perth from Singapore in 2015.

The couple commissioned architecture firms Yael K Design and Lime St Projects to design and build their ‘interesting and modern’ dream home.

‘We didn’t want a showpiece, we didn’t want a big mansion, just something that worked for us and was liveable,’ Mr Brits told realestate.com.au last week.

The result is a house designed around an outdoor living space, sustainably powered by solar panels and two underground water tanks that were installed before the foundation was laid.

The upstairs houses the gym, guest suite, two bedrooms, the master bathroom and a large study, which is listed as the fourth bedroom on the property advertisement.

It connects to a private parking bay with space for three cars, and is completely self-contained which means it has a bathroom, bedroom, cooking facilities and access to the street separate to the rest of the house.

Downstairs, the master bedroom is fitted with a built-in designer bed, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom, which has a double ‘his and hers’ shower, free-standing bath and a door leading straight to the garden.

It sounds like paradise, but just two weeks before Mr Brits and Ms Muller were due to move into the magnificent home, Ms Muller was offered a job she couldn’t refuse in Brisbane and they relocated there in October 2018.

The house at 3 Kiln Lane, Cottesloe, was rented until recently but the couple have now listed it for sale through realtor Ray White with an asking price of $3.9million.

To view the listing in full, please visit realestate.com.au here.