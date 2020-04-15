A Netizen Calls ‘Buddha’ to Legend Amitabh Bachchan, Big B’s Brutal reply is Unmissable –
Since it’s quarantine , almost every second person is using internet and via many social media platforms , they are putting up their involvements and thoughts too. But then , there are people who act as trollers and they mainly target popular personlaities like celebs whether big or small screen .
Once again , the legendary Amitabh Bachchan got trolled by a netizen . Recently, Big B took to his Instagram account and gave heartily wishes of Baishakhi to all . He wrote :” बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई
ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई ।
हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ
सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ ” ~ अब 🙏
Happy Baisakhi love 💕 “
Upon posting the wishes , one of the social media user trolled Big B by calling him ‘Buddha’ also asking about Aishwarya Rai , who is missing in the picture. He wrote : ” Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe.”
To this Amitabh Bachchan gave a savage reply . He made the troller understood that he cannot reach the heights ,where Aishwarya is ..
Watch out the series of comments below:
Upon passing on the personal comment , Big B just tore him apart . He said one of the famous dialogue of his movie ” Buddha hoga tera baap”
Watch out his comment below:
Many a times I feel , what these stupid fellas get , doing such a stupid act . Eventually , they get to taste their own medicine .