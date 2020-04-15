A Netizen Calls ‘Buddha’ to Legend Amitabh Bachchan, Big B’s Brutal reply is Unmissable

Since it’s quarantine , almost every second person is using internet and via many social media platforms , they are putting up their involvements and thoughts too. But then , there are people who act as trollers and they mainly target popular personlaities like celebs whether big or small screen .

Once again , the legendary Amitabh Bachchan got trolled by a netizen . Recently, Big B took to his Instagram account and gave heartily wishes of Baishakhi to all . He wrote :” बैसाकी के पावन अवसर पर, लें बारम बार बधाई

ये दिन हर दिन मंगलमय हो , हम सब की यही दुहाई ।

हर्षित पल औ मधुमय जीवन , अपने घर मनाएँ

सुख शांत सुरक्षित रहें सदा , ईश्वर से यही दुआएँ ” ~ अब 🙏

Happy Baisakhi love 💕 “

Upon posting the wishes , one of the social media user trolled Big B by calling him ‘Buddha’ also asking about Aishwarya Rai , who is missing in the picture. He wrote : ” Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe.”

To this Amitabh Bachchan gave a savage reply . He made the troller understood that he cannot reach the heights ,where Aishwarya is ..

Watch out the series of comments below:

Upon passing on the personal comment , Big B just tore him apart . He said one of the famous dialogue of his movie ” Buddha hoga tera baap”

Watch out his comment below:

Many a times I feel , what these stupid fellas get , doing such a stupid act . Eventually , they get to taste their own medicine .

source