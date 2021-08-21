A neuroprosthesis was able to translate a paralyzed man’s brain signals into full sentences

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco developed “speech neuroprosthesis”, a device that enabled a man with paralysis to communicate in a novel way. The tech translates brain signals into words on a monitor in front of the user.

According to Professor Edward Chang, a neurosurgeon and senior author of the study, this is the first successful demonstration of direct decoding of full words from the brain activity of someone who is paralyzed and cannot speak.

