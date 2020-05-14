A new agrifood export hub

news, local-news,

Fruit, vegetable, nut and other horticultural producers eyeing off future export opportunities will benefit from a $1 million Tasmanian agrifood export hub. Fruit Growers Tasmania received $550,000 from the state government over three years for a horticultural and trade market development initiative, and now an additional $460,000 in Commonwealth Grant funding. FGT chief executive Peter Cornish said the hub will support existing exporters as well as producers who are considering export in the future. He said many Tasmanian producers were already successfully exporting interstate and overseas, and the new hub will build upon the leverage created by these export leaders. “It is about supporting our exporters and producers, those that are already exporting to help them grow and do better with less risk, and also helping potential exporters get ready for the export market,” Mr Cornish said. “You have to understand customer bases and export markets, supply chains, and the regulatory insistence that is required to become an exporter. These things can be difficult and they also take time,” he said. “We will be helping growers, farmers and producers who are looking to export, providing practical support to ensure they don’t repeat the same mistakes that others have made in the past, and to move them through the export learning curves quickly.” Mr Cornish said a website would soon be launched that would allow exporters to register with the hub and find up to date information. Primary Industries minister Guy Barnett said the government would continue to support Tasmanian exporters to maintain access to key international markets and prepare for new opportunities. “This Export Hub will play a pivotal role in our agrifood recovery,” he said. “FGT will work with other industry groups and agribusiness to leverage new collaborative market and export opportunities, drive increased trade, value and farm productivity.” Local exporters were also assisted with the first TradeStart webinar held yesterday, which provided latest market updates on India and SriLanka. The trade event calendar helps exporters keep up to date with trade and export-related activities. The next webinar is May 20 titled “Inside the Chinese Mind” and is followed by market updates in Malaysia on May 27. Other topics include freight and logistics, marketing, branding, ecommerce and social media strategies.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/cb478a1a-2703-4106-a2f9-b3f11e29f3a7.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg