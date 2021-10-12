A new dawn in AI and quantum computing now looks tantalisingly close

ZinetroN/Shutterstock

THERE are two grand ambitions now for computer science: truly intelligent machines and useful quantum computers. Recent developments suggest not only that these goals should be achievable, but that they could be closer than we think.

Take the quest to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI) – AIs that go well beyond being good at one specific task, but can instead do anything a human can. Some people still think this is impossible. And yet analysis of AIs designed to master human language has prompted other experts to suggest that AGI might only be a matter of scaling up current technology. …