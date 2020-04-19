A ‘New Normal’: If Not Virus Prevention, Clean Water and Renewable Power | Grit Daily News

As COVID-19 continues, industries are coming together to address the element that keeps us alive: water.

If there’s anything the world has learned these past four months as COVID-19 has continued to spread, it’s that the coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated that human societies can transform themselves and economies around the world, but it comes at a cost.

The newest strain of the coronavirus has now forced entire

countries into lockdown mode, forcing governments to issue stay-at-home orders,

which has led to a financial-market meltdown. We are watching governments rushing

to protect their state citizens medically with social-distancing guidelines and

stay-at-home orders except for essential businesses.

It’s for this reason the global pandemic demands a forceful,

immediate response. Specifically, to usher in global systemic change by taking

a closer look at our planetary crisis—that’s right, remember issues concerning deforestation,

biodiversity loss, and climate change? But with COVID-19 still at large, we’ve entered

an entirely different ecosystem—learning that we can certainly make transformational

changes overnight; hell, we’ve already gone digital.

But, while experts’ race to find a cure to COVID-19, others are turning their efforts to focusing on the world’s additional concerns—creating perpetually clean water and usable energy. It’s time we look to shift from industrial to regenerative agriculture, as it would enhance economic and environmental resilience and helping to create jobs for those who have lost theirs.

Re-imagining the Rules for Social Distancing

Grit Daily spoke with two co-founders of Chaac Technologies, Inc., a company that uses its proprietary system to create perpetual clean water and usable energy.

Jake Hammock, co-founder of Chaac Technologies

For Jake Hammock and Sam Kimzey, both of whom are U.S. Army Veterans, with experience in DARPA—research operations for Hammock and the Department of Energy, FEMA and infrastructure for Kimzey, who was also an Executive Fellow at the Harvard School of Government.

Hammock, also a professor, recently appeared on FOX News’ Fox & Friends, where he showed the world how he virtually tutors the children of health care workers, in helping to ease the burden of home-schooling during COVID-19.

Both executives have been hard at work on a mechanism that

extracts water and power from the atmosphere to create fresh water,

electricity, heat and compressed air for agricultural business, utility or

industrial customers.

Implementing such an infrastructure for self-sustained

communities that breathe easier, the company has developed a process that is

carbon free and removes solid particles from the air. It could provide developers,

commercial facilities or governments with resources to use, to support industry

and even to sell.

In the current pandemic or future times of contagion,

regenerative access to water and energy could re-imagine the rules for

quarantine or social distancing. With improved sanitation and lifestyle

practices, we could side-step the source of much contagious disease completely.

Communities and regions could become self-sustaining with access to the

fundamental building blocks for food, materials and industry on their own.

It wasn’t the desire for solitary living that inspired Hammock as

a futurist and technologist to invent the technology for Chaac—rather, it was

his observation of the way condensation and compression occur in nature as he

was watching a huge Nimbus cloud form in the sky.

Formed when air is forced into a smaller volume, a Nimbus cloud grows

larger as the pressure and temperature increase. Lower-temperature ambient air

cools the hot compressed air, along with a small decrease in the temperature puts

the compressed air in a saturated state.

But how do Nimbus clouds fit into this picture?

Fresh water, warmth and compressed air, which produces electricity—and,

perhaps, the closest thing possible to the recurring production of each that

could sustain the system and uses into perpetuity.

Water is a human right. And for other

technologies looking to tap into the industrial sector, there is an abundant,

untapped source of clean drinking water in the air around us to distribute.

Our technology provides a very comprehensive

solution to the water crisis that will work as well in the developing world as

it will in the technologically advanced areas.

For the future, technologies

like this one provide for a very comprehensive solution to the water crisis

that will help assist the developing world as well as improve the qualify of

life for everyone during this global pandemic.