A New Rams Logo Draws Digital Boos From Fans

On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new logo, which had been subject to speculation for most of the month. The redesign was the culmination of a two-year process, and the rollout, ahead of the team’s relocation to a new stadium, was clearly important to the Rams. The design process was painstakingly detailed on a website launched just for the occasion.

Kevin Demoff, the chief operating officer of the Rams, said the team’s goal “was to restore the blue and yellow color scheme that the fans love.” Yet despite the good intentions, the reaction to the unveiling of the logo seemed unanimous by Tuesday: Almost everybody hates it.

There were two versions: a new take on the familiar ram’s head, an alteration that drew mostly negative feedback, and the primary logo, an abstract ram’s horn swooping over a capitalized L.A., which drew mostly derision.

“The L.A. mark was crafted with a focus on the horn entwining with L.A., ensuring that the Rams are forever tied to the city of Los Angeles,” the team said in a statement, gliding over the franchise’s 20-year history in St. Louis, where it won a Super Bowl.