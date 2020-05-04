A New Twilight Book Is Coming Soon Posted on May 4, 2020 by admin Twilight Author Stephanie Meyer to Release New Book Midnight Sun | InStyle Top Navigation Close View image A New Twilight Book Is Coming Soon this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines. Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)