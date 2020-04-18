A Pakistani Wrote a Letter to PM Imran Khan but Sent it to Bollywood Hero Imran Khan, Actor Responded

How many times you get confuse with the same name and different personalities ? I guess , a lot of times .. It happens especially when people share the same name and they are public figures as well .

The same event happened with the Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Pak PM Imran Khan .. What a co-incidence ..

Although , this incidence is from the past ,it all came into limelight , when actor Imran Khan received an email from a Pakistani who mistook him for the Pakistani PM and urged him to let him join his team.

He wrote :

“Dear Prime Minister Imran Khan Sahib,

Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes true friends and supporters and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on the very first day.”

Checkout his post below:

Actor Imran Khan posted a screenshot of the email . He took to his Instagram handle and posted the same . It made people stunned , how an actor received an email that was supposed to be sent to PTI chief.

Actor Imran Khan replied this to the sender when he posted the screenshot on Instagram, “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I’ll keep you guys updated.”

Netizens from India and Pakistan gave hilarious reactions to the post .

Let’s have a look at some:

Well!! this was amusing …

