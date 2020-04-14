A Pervert Disgraced Rakul Preet for Her Dress on Twitter, Actress Burns Him with Bold Reply

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most sought after actresses down south. She is very popular on social media for her posts. However, like any celebrity, Rakul has also been subjected to online abuse and trolling.

Last year, Rakul was spotted getting out of a car wearing denim shorts and jacket. Soon, a troll named Bhagath took to Twitter and wrote, “When she forgot to wear her pant after the session in the car.”

This particular comment didn’t go well with her fans and they asked Bhagath to be sensitive and respect women.

Rakul too hit back at the troll with a befitting reply. Calling him a sick mind, she wrote, “I think your mother does a lot of sessions in the car so you are an expert !! Ask her to give u some sense also besides these session details .. till the time people like this exist women can’t be safe .. just debating about equality and safety won’t help.. #sickmind”

Her fans too came in support of her and slammed the troller. After receiving so much flak from everyone, Bhagath changed his Twitter profile from public to private.

But Rakul’s comment too didn’t go down well with the Twitterati, who understood her anger at the troll’s ‘sick’ post but severely criticized her aim at his mother and slammed the actress for targeting another woman in the name of women’s safety.

A user wrote, “When a celebrity crosses all boundaries and shows their dirty side out & open…How correct is it on #Rakulpreet’s part to pass such cheap remarks about a MOTHER just because her son is behaving in vulgar manner ??? Giving gyaan on women safety by abusing a woman.”

Another one wrote, “When I first saw his tweet it’s too vulgar and abusive but after seeing ur reply felt like u deserve this.”

Have a look at some other comments:

Soon Rakul, posted a tweet explaining why she decided to take on the troll in a long message. She wrote, “Well for people questioning my ethics why don’t you speak up when women are objectified and I’ve chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too.”

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. She will also be seen in Attack with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

