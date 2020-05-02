A Reporter Asked To Sunny Leone ‘Why She Endorses Condoms?’, Sunny Gave a Fitting Reply

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut years back and since then there has been no looking back for her. Though she has been unable to establish herself as a leading actress, she had worked with many big names in Bollywood.

But time and again, people insults her for her past work. She is the favourite target for trolls on social media. Even some media personnel and politicians also try to embarrass her time and again.

Some people even blame her for the rise in rapes just because she endorse condoms. It was during the calendar launch of Manforce condoms, a brand she endorses, where a journalist asked her why she Endorses condoms?

Sunny gave a perfect reply to the reporter by saying, “It comes down to everyone’s comfort level and personal goals. It made sense to me. For me, it is all about safe sex… Not just India, even in America people are secretive while buying condoms. It is everyone’s personal preference.”

Who has the audacity to judge anyone on the basis of their past work?

