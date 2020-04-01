‘A Routine Is Important To Tackle Anxiety’ — Deepika Padukone On Coping With The Lockdown

Deepika Padukone has been keeping us all updated about her daily activities during the lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. From exercising, eating healthy to organising her kitchen, she has been doing a host of things to keep herself busy. The lockdown can get very overwhelming and put your whole routine off-balance. That’s why in a recent interview with DNA, the actress shared how it was important for everyone to form a routine even while at home.

Talking about how it is important to have a routine to make sure your mental health is stable, she says that there is a lot of anxiety that can develop because of the uncertainty about the future.

She says:

The most basic thing [that people can do] is to follow a routine. A lot of anxiety develops due to uncertainty; not knowing what is to come in the future. It is important to focus on the now, and one way to achieve that is by setting 11, daily, and weekly targets. Let’s not avoid formulating a routine just because there’s a curfew. Some people can cope with it. But, for most people, getting into a routine, like going to bed and waking up at a defined time, and setting up a dedicated workspace and holding virtual [meetings], is important. Set a system and [become] disciplined.

She urges everyone to do that and even suggests talking to their therapists if they have to so they can have someone to talk to and get professional advice.

She also talks about how physical activity has always been the key to feeling good for her:

When I was young, and an athlete, I understood that I felt good [when I trained]. I always felt that correlation. Being physically active has a big role to play in my emotional well-being

Well, have to agree with DP on that!

On the work front, Deepika has Kabir Khan‘s ’83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. She also has the Draupadi film produced by Madhu Mantena and Shakun Batra‘s untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Can’t wait for her to get back to that routine and back on the silver screen very soon!