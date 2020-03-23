A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Following the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration, the coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale.

Schools have been suspending or canceling classes, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.

Here’s an ongoing list with the most up-to-date announcements on what’s been canceled or postponed and for how long:

Festivals

Concert Tours

<a href=”https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/worldtour-bushfirebenefitconcert/”>World Tour Melbourne: Miley Cyrus has been canceled</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/pearl-jam-postpones-first-leg-of-tour-slams-trump-administration-coronavirus/”>Pearl Jam has postponed the first leg of their PJ/Gigaton tour</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/cher-postpones-tour-coronavirus/”>Cher postponed her Here We Go Again tour</a>

<a href=”https://www.madonna.com/news/title/madame-x-tour—10–11-march-shows-are-now-cancelled”>Madonna canceled her Madame X March shows</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/bts-cancels-concerts-in-south-korea-over-coronavirus-fears-as-green-day-follows-suit/”>BTS canceled their April Map of the Soul world tour shows in South Korea</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/bts-cancels-concerts-in-south-korea-over-coronavirus-fears-as-green-day-follows-suit/”>Green Day has postponed their Hella Mega tour shows in Asia</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/AvrilLavigne/status/1235705823608950784″>Avril Lavigne has postponed her concerts in Asia, Italy and France</a>

<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/USOFortHood/posts/3151309031570613″>Ciara has postponed her performance in Fort Hood, Texas</a>

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Sg_t4p690/”>Mariah Carey has postponed her show in Hawaii to November</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/country/dan-shay-cancel-stagecoach-set-postpone-tour-coronavirus/”>Dan + Shay has postponed the spring leg of their Dan + Shay The (Arena) tour</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/michael-buble-postpones-tour-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/”>Michael Bublé has postponed the first 15 dates of his spring tour</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/allybrooke/status/1238205661843992577?s=21″>Ally Brooke has canceled her N.Y.C. and Boston shows and is postponing the remainder of her tour</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/live-nation-postpones-arena-tours-coronavirus-concerns/”>Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents are pausing all of their concert tours</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/taylor-swift-capital-one-jamfest-canceled-coronavirus-fears/”>Taylor Swift’s Capital One JamFest gets canceled</a>

<a href=”https://variety.com/2020/music/news/elton-john-postpones-tour-dates-farewell-yellow-brick-road-1203535401/”>Elton John has pushed back 19 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (per <em>Variety</em>)</a>

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B9z4U_fHOUq/”>New Kids On The Block Cruise 2020 has been postponed</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/music/rolling-stones-postpone-2020-no-filter-north-american-tour-coronavirus/”>The Rolling Stones postponed their No Filter summer 2020 tour</a>

Award Shows

Sporting Events

<a href=”https://people.com/health/nba-suspends-season-after-utah-jazz-player-rudy-gobert-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/”>The NBA has suspended the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/nhl-follows-nba-in-pausing-the-season-over-coronavirus-spread/”>The NHL has suspended its season</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/all-the-2020-sporting-events-currently-affected-by-coronavirus/”>MLS is planning a 30-day hiatus </a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/mlb-to-suspend-remainder-of-spring-training-and-delay-regular-season-due-to-coronavirus-worries/”>MLB has suspended spring training and is delaying the start of the regular season</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/all-the-2020-sporting-events-currently-affected-by-coronavirus/”>Tennis’ BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, is canceled </a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/all-the-2020-sporting-events-currently-affected-by-coronavirus/”>Tennis’ Miami Open has been canceled</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/NCAA/status/1238197201928667136″>The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and several preceding conference tournaments, are off</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/all-the-2020-sporting-events-currently-affected-by-coronavirus/”>The NFL Draft in Las Vegas will go on as scheduled without fans in attendance</a>

<a href=”https://www.golf.com/news/2020/03/12/pga-tour-fans-banned-players-championship/”>Fans are banned from the next several weeks of PGA golf tournaments (per <em>Golf</em>)</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/NASCAR/status/1238156124727238657″>NASCAR is holding its next two races in Atlanta and Miami without fans; the status of future races TBD</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/2020-boston-marathon-postponed-over-coronavirus-fears/”>The Boston Marathon was postponed</a> until Sept. 14

The April 9 through 12 Masters <a href=”https://www.espn.com/golf/story/_/id/28897249/augusta-national-announces-masters-postponed-played” title=”(opens new window)”>is the fifth PGA Tour event</a> that will be postponed, including the Players Championship, the Valspar Championship, the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship and the Valero Texas Open

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic committees <a href=”https://www.cbs8.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-2020-team-usa-media-summit-canceled-in-la/509-3ccc0e0f-57bf-4b9e-b2cb-e0131f342e5f” title=”(opens new window)”>postponed their media summit in Los Angeles scheduled for March 15 to 18</a>

Team USA Soccer <a href=”https://www.mlssoccer.com/post/2020/03/12/us-soccer-calls-national-team-games-due-covid-19-pandemic” title=”(opens new window)”>has canceled national team games</a>

The XFL <a href=”https://www.xfl.com/articles/xfl-statement” title=”(opens new window)”>canceled its regular-season games</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/navarro-cheerleaders-react-to-daytona-national-championship-cancellation-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/”>The Daytona National Championship has been canceled</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/kentucky-derby-postponed-over-coronavirus-outbreak/”>The 146th Kentucky Derby has been postponed until September 5, 2020</a>

<a href=”https://www.pgachampionship.com/news-media/2020-pga-championship-postponed”>The 2020 PGA Championship has been postponed</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/sports/french-open-delayed-coronavirus-draws-backlash/”>The 2020 French Open has been pushed back, and will now be held between September 20 and October 4</a>

Movie Premieres

<a href=”https://people.com/movies/fast-and-furious-sequel-f9-pushed-back-by-an-entire-year-over-coronavirus-concerns/”>The<em> F9 </em>release date has been pushed back an entire year in the U.S., from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/movies/john-krasinski-postpones-quiet-place-2-until-we-can-all-see-it-together-amid-coronavirus-fears/”><em>A Quiet Place 2’s U.S. </em>release date has been postponed indefinitely</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/movies/daniel-craigs-last-bond-film-no-time-to-die-delayed-by-7-months-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/”>The new James Bond film, <em>No Time to Die,</em> has been delayed seven months to November 2020</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/movies/peter-rabbit-sequel-is-the-second-major-movie-to-be-postponed-over-coronavirus-fears-report/”><em>Peter Rabbit 2</em> has been delayed from April 3, 2020, to Aug. 2, 2020</a>

<a href=”https://variety.com/2020/film/news/mulan-disney-delayed-coronavirus-1203532619/”>Disney postponed the release of <em>Mulan</em>, initially slated for March 27, 2020 (per <em>Variety</em>)</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/theater/broadway-cancels-all-performances-until-april-13-due-to-coronavirus-concerns/”>All Broadway shows in New York City have been canceled until April 13, 2020</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/movies/long-delayed-avatar-sequels-forced-to-shut-down-production-in-new-zealand-over-coronavirus-fears/”>Production for the <em>Avatar</em> sequels have been shut down, but their release dates remain. The first sequel is still slated for a December 2021 release. Three more sequels are expected to follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027.</a>

<a href=”https://people.com/movies/amc-regal-and-more-movie-theaters-close-as-coronavirus-social-distancing-is-enforced/”>Both Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters will be shutting down their chain of theaters</a>

<a href=”https://collider.com/new-saw-movie-spiral-antebellum-release-date-delayed-coronavirus/?utm_campaign=collidersocial&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=twitter”>Lionsgate has delayed the release of <em>Saw</em>, <em>Antebellum</em> and <em>Run </em>(per <em>Collider</em>)</a>

Television

Political Events

President Trump Canceled Colorado and Nevada re-election rallies

Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden “In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled,” said Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield. “We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days.”

Louisiana is postponing its primary to June 20 and municipal elections to July 25 (per The Hill)

Democratic debate, set to take place on March 15, announced changes to reflect coronavirus concerns: It will not have an audience or a media work area

Maryland, a state that has yet to vote in the Democratic primary, is reportedly considering changing its election to mail only

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in early March that, for now, he’s not considering canceling the mid-July event in Milwaukee and instead holding an online rally — which would mean thousands of delegates would have to cast their votes remotely when deciding whether Biden or Sanders will be the party’s nominee.

The Republican National Convention, scheduled for late August in Charlotte, North Carolina, has yet to make an announcement regarding its plans. The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on March 12, though Vice President Mike Pence said during the same week that all of the president’s upcoming 2020 rallies will be contemplated on “a day-to-day basis”

White House Easter Egg Roll is canceled

