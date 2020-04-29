‘A Secret Love’ shines a warm light on a couple’s decades-long relationship

The second task largely falls to Donahue’s niece, who along with the family only learned in recent years that their beloved aunt is a lesbian, despite having referred to her companion as “Aunt Pat” growing up. The family has embraced both, though the nagging issue now is whether they can still be counted upon to care for themselves.

That part of the documentary — directed by Donahue’s great-nephew Chris Bolan , and produced by a gang that includes Ryan Murphy, horror maven Jason Blum and the progressive group NowThis — comes after establishing what the two experienced, coming together as they did at a time when being gay generally meant hiding in the shadows.

Donahue played baseball in the league featured in the movie “A League of Their Own,” another fascinating detour in this history. Raised in Canada, she fled to the more sophisticated confines of Chicago, where, after meeting Henschel, the two forged a life together without sharing any of that with family, with Henschel noting her mother “would have disowned me.”

Old photos give a taste of that life, hanging out on the beach together or dining with friends. But that was then, and Terry now has a tremor, while Pat resists pleas to move to Canada to be closer to Terry’s kin, preferring the lure of a warmer climate.