A Socially Distanced Las Vegas? What Are the Odds?

Will a stripped-down version of the city attract the same number of visitors who used to come to party at pools, dance in nightclubs and gamble in casinos?
Source link
admin
Related News
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett and six others is postponed until 2021. Hall of
The Calgary Flames’ first opponent if and when the NHL resumes is a team they saw once this season outside. The Winnipeg Jets edged the
Canucks could hold training camp in U.S. due to Canada’s quarantine guidelines, GM says | CBC Sports
Jim Benning says his team might take its show on the road — south of the border. The general manager of the Vancouver Canucks hinted
John Tavares expects hockey’s restart — if it gets off the ground — to be a sprint. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain is eager to