A Solid Business Model in 2020

You have limited resources and capital but still want to have a business of your very own? Dropshipping on Shopify is an awesome way to make your dream come true. “You’ve got the will. We’ve got the way.” If you’re not confident, the motto of Shopify might generate a strong motivation in you. More than that, it’s not just a saying. Shopify has made an enormous impact on the eCommerce scenario, empowering over 800,000 stores around the world and reaching $135 billion in sales The platform is also well-known as one of the most recommended solutions for dropshipping. But why? And what exactly Shopify benefits your business in general? In this article, I’ll clarify the reasons to choose Shopify dropshipping and how to do it right. Let’s dive in!

What is Dropshipping?

Dropshipping model

When you run a dropshipping business , you’re a dropshipper who is free from inventory management headaches. That means you’re selling without holding any products. Instead, a third-party partner like your supplier, manufacturer, or distributor will be in charge of storing, packing, and shipping ordered items directly to your customers.

You don’t have to purchase products beforehand, and you only need to pay for what you sell. All you have to do is passing the orders to a third party, and they will handle all the remaining tasks.

Dropshipping is easy-to-start, low-risk, and viable, especially for new eCommerce entrepreneurs. You can run a dropshipping business with a limited amount of money, plus a little more braveness as long as you have a fantastic business idea. It’s simple, and Shopify will definitely fuel your dropshipping store.

Don’t believe me? Keep reading.

Why choose Shopify for dropshipping? When you search eCommerce solutions for dropshipping on Google or any search engines, there’ll be a sea of recommendations. However, when it comes to dropshipping, Shopify remains one of the most popular platforms.

Shopify

For dummies in dropshipping, it’s incredibly more useful than anything else. The platform is dropshipper-friendly as it provides solutions specifically created for dropshipping. Even if you’re new to Shopify and dropshipping, you’ll find it hassle-free to start with this amazing platform. The platform offers a 90-day free trial, so you can test everything before starting off your real business. Also, Shopify supports many apps that streamline your dropshipping efforts. An outstanding example is Oberlo – a dropshipping app that works perfectly on Shopify. What’s more? Shopify is a feature-rich platform. Not only does Shopify enable you to build up and design your site, but it also provides you with a bundle of features to handle various aspects of your business, such as sales, marketing, and payments. Last but not least, Shopify is exceptionally user-friendly. New users can get well with the platform quickly and put all the features at their disposal without being overwhelmed. By now, you get to know more about Shopify, let’s move to how you can start a dropshipping business with this amazing platform.

How to start dropshipping with Shopify? When you already finish all the first important steps: settle your business idea, find an ideal niche, and a credible supplier, make your future business come to life faster by using Shopify. Set up a Shopify account First of all, you need to give your business a simple, unique, and easy-to-memorize name. If you find it difficult, you can use Shopify’s online business name generator to get a name and register a domain name for your website. Now, go to Shopify’s homepage and create an account. Enter your email address and your business name, the one that you’ve decided before. Next, you’ll need to fill in some information about your business like the product you sell, your current revenue, or the industry you’re operating in; and your personal information. When you’ve completed this, your account is ready to be running.

Create a Shopify account

To make it better for a business store, optimize your Shopify account’s settings. It’s essential to determine payment methods, shipping rates, and store policies. Let’s access Shopify’s Settings section and complete all vital details for your store.

Shopify’s Settings

Add products Add products on Shopify store Once your account has been set up, you can do more with the Shopify dashboard, and one thing necessary is to upload your products. Of course, let’s people know what you’re selling. Click on Add products and flesh out your products’ information. If you want to find out more products to sell, click on Find products, you’ll see different Shopify apps for product discovery. Launch your Shopify dropshipping store Once you’ve filled your account with all the necessary information, it’s time to launch your Shopify dropshipping store. A few clicks on the plus button next to Sales channels and choose Online store. Now, your store is up and ready to sell. It also directs you to another section where you can customize your store.

Shopify’s Settings

Customize your Shopify store At this step, you’re free to design and beautify your own Shopify dropshipping store by changing store theme, adding your brand logo/blog posts/pages/social sharing images, or navigation optimization. You can also change your primary domain name here if you want. Shopify will guide you through all these modification steps so that you can do it with ease. Notably, the platform has built-in themes with both free and premium options, so you can utilize a wide range of themes right away.

Customize Shopify store

Market your business You have all the necessary resources to jumpstart your Shopify dropshipping business. However, it would be best if you put your thoughts into marketing as well. It plays a vital role in growing up your business. But you don’t know where to start? Prepare great pieces of content and try your hand at the most potential marketing channels, especially popular social media platforms. Facebook and Instagram are great for testing out some advertising campaigns. For a long-term goal, you should invest in content marketing to add value to your business and build customer loyalty. Bear in mind that the journey you’re stepping in is a fierce competition. If you’re not actively reaching out to your audience, nobody will know who you are.