A Stephen Colbert NFT heist movie pitch falls apart because NFTs are stupid and bad
Stephen Colbert’s pitch for an Ocean’s Eleven-style blockbuster built around an NFT heist was doomed from the start, and the reasons are right there in the pitch.
For all the chatter around non-fungible tokens, they’re simply not well understood by the general public. And most of what’s out there paints a picture that ranges from utterly ridiculous to profoundly alarming. So in this fake movie trailer that aired during Friday’s Late Show, the perps behind a heist-in-the-making are derailed from the start because nobody has a clue.
That’s the joke, of course. Colbert’s writers correctly zeroed in on the superficial popularity of NFTs, and the expository bridges that would have to be built in a theoretical NFT heist flick just to help people understand the premise. The conflict in this pitch doesn’t come from stylishly committing crimes a la Danny Ocean; it comes from someone questioning the virtues of NFTs as a whole.
If there’s any takeaway, it’s save your money. There are plenty of pressing issues abroad and at home where those dollars could be far more helpful.
Sick of NFTs? Insiders insist they’re just getting started.