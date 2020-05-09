A ‘strange and empty’ Mother’s Day separated by borders

news, local-news,

Annette Buchanan and her mother Vassie Buchanan live in different states but their relationship couldn’t be closer: every Mother’s Day Annette flies over from Western Australia for about three weeks for some quality time. Every year, that is, except this year. The plan is usually to go out for lunch with the family, including her sister-in-law and nephew. Annette’s two brothers have both passed away and she is the only remaining child, which makes her and her mother’s relationship particularly special. “It just seems so strange and so empty not being there,” she said. “When the borders open I’ll be over there, don’t worry about that.” Vassie Buchanan is 97 and lives in a Masonic Care Peace Haven Home unit, where she cooks and cleans for herself. “She’s a social butterfly,” Annette said. “During the lockdown she’s missed seeing friends and going out. People call her Miss Neverhome.” “She loves people, babies, and dogs, and she wouldn’t be seen out without her lippie on.” Vassie hasn’t had an easy life. Her father died when she was 10 and she helped her mother raise eight children. She has lived through World War II, the Great Depression, and the polio epidemic. “She’s always made ends meet, simply because of her perseverance and her love of children,” Annette said. “Mum just says, ‘Look, it’s out of our control and we just have to do what we’re told and get on as well as we can’.”

