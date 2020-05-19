A Student Cries For Help On Twitter To Meet His Unwell Mother, Sonu Sood Gives Award-Winning Response

“Sometimes the help arrives in the most unusual and unexpected ways.” This quote really goes well with Sonu Sood who has become a knight in shining armour for many migrant people during this time of crisis. Recently he arranged 10 buses for hundreds of migrant workers who were stuck in Thane, Mumbai to take them to their hometown in Karnataka.

Now, the actor is receiving many requests from people who are eager to go back to their hometown. A user named Samar Mallick asked Sonu to help him and his friends, who are stuck in Nalasaopara East in Maharastra to reach their hometown in Bihar. He wrote, ” @SonuSood sir please help us to go home we are 20 people from Bihar some have medical issues also in his home please help us we are locked in nallasopara east my mother crying every day.”

@SonuSood sir please help us to go home we are 20 people from Bihar some have medical issues also in his home please help us we are locked in nallasopara east my mother crying every day 🙏 — samar mallick (@mallick_samar) May 18, 2020

To which Sonu gave a heart warming reply. He wrote, “Tell mom not to cry.. you will hug her soon.”

Another user, Akash Tiwari wrote, “@SonuSood sir I’m a student & I stuck in thane. Nobody is helping me. My mother is very ill, she is very worried for me. I have to go to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. You’re my last hope.” The actor again said that he will be soon seeing his mother.

Look at some other requests Sonu received on his Twitter account.

Not all heroes wear capes. God bless you Sonu sir!

Source