A third of scientists working on AI say it could cause global disaster

More than one-third of artificial intelligence researchers around the world agree that AI decisions could cause a catastrophe as bad as all-out nuclear war in this century.

The findings come from a survey covering the opinions of 327 researchers who had recently co-authored papers on AI research in natural language processing. In recent years, there have been big advances in this area, with the increased use of large language AI models that display impressive …