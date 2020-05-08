A thorn in their sides: overseas flowers or locally grown?

news, local-news,

As Australia faces a rose shortage Beaconsfield rose grower Steve Klimeck is considering farm expansion. Like most Tasmanian growers Mr Klimeck has been weathering market volatility, making decisions in the hope that they pay off. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Now, as overseas cut-flower imports arriving into Australia markedly decline due to COVID-19 freight issues, an opportunity arises. A majority of flowers bought by Australians and lovingly gifted to mothers, friends and relatives are from overseas. Mr Klimeck estimates that up to 90 per cent of the market's roses are from South America and Africa, while just 10 per cent are local. "We are in a strange position where Australia doesn't grow anywhere near the number of roses as it consumes … there is no way Australian growers can fill that 90 per cent void." Mr Klimeck now wonders whether he should fill that void, build new greenhouses and plant new bushes. "Do I take the gamble and invest and expand on the hope that on the other side people are still going to want Australian product? Or are consumers going to go back to imported product?" Interstate florists contacted Mr Klimeck for roses, and a majority of his Mother's Day stock sold in April as isolated consumers bought flowers as gifts, or simply, to brighten others' days. As cancelled weddings are reorganised and demand rises with the end of social distancing, he predicts a continued rose shortage. "It is a one or two year process for us to increase supply. As a collective group of rose growers it is going to be very difficult to scale up to what the demand is going to be without having importers coming back." As rose growers deal with import issues, other Tasmanian flower growers want a focus on buying local fresh flowers and greater awareness about flower imports. This includes knowledge of the biosecurity risk that imports from Kenya, Colombia, or Malaysia pose to Australian agriculture, as well as the higher use of chemicals and cheap labour. Flowerdale Flowers owner Rob Sadler believes consumers do not know what they are buying. His North-West farm grows lillies – a bulb plant that is not as cost effective for overseas suppliers to grow so is not overtly affected by the import trade, but still compete on price. "The information about imports has been suppressed and flower growers aren't really as organised as they should be to rally that cry," Mr Sadler said. In addition, calls for country of origin labelling to apply to cut flowers have gone unheard. "When people wanted country of origin on flowers the supermarkets didn't. They wouldn't be able to pick up cheap flowers for sale. The reality is that the imports pay peanuts to their workers and use chemicals that we would never use." Australian Agricultural department reports that the rate of cut-flower imports increased three times the volume in 10 years, and with this rise came an "increased rate of live pests of biosecurity concern" arriving into Australia. More than half of the consignments arriving from some countries were infested with pests. These flowers were treated with methyl bromide fumigation in Australia, but new measures introduced in March 2018 now put the onus on overseas growers to eradicate pests. In addition, overseas growers can also use glyphosate products, or Round Up, on the stems of flowers for devitalisation purposes. Wesley Vale flower farmer Maarten Blokker said his farm would benefit greatly from reduced flower imports. He owns Blokker Freesia which produces Freesia, Dutch Iris and Calla Lily cut flowers and bulbs, and said more needs to be done to promote Tasmanian or Australian grown product. "The general public do not know where these flowers are coming from. It is a free market, an open market, so we have to expect competition, but with the growth of farmer's markets and organic [trends] growing, people will be more interested in locally grown product." The question arises, are consumers willing to pay the premium? Mr Klimeck said he used to get a premium price until the overseas producers improved their quality and logistics. "We are victims of ourselves for wanting to get things cheaper and cheaper." Now he needs to wait, to see if expansion is viable. "Things are still changing so rapidly. We need to see what will happen next before we can jump in and do this."

