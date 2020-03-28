A Tiny Island Tries to Shut Out the Virus

North Haven is not alone.

As the virus has swept through the nation’s cities and the number of sick people has risen precipitously in just a matter of days, small communities from the beaches of the Outer Banks to the lakefront homes of Northern California have become battlegrounds of sorts between local residents fearful of being overrun by a disease they lack the resources to battle and well-to-do outsiders who have long used these getaways as their refuge from the stresses of city living. In a country that values rights of property and the freedom to move above almost all others, the virtual “keep out” signs erected by these communities, legal scholars say, could result in messy court cases and lawsuits lasting far longer than the virus.

Even during North Haven’s hectic summer months, when the population swells to 2,000 residents or so, amenities here are sparse. The island, which is accessible only by ferry or a dirt landing strip, has just one small grocery store and fuel pump. The community employs two nurse practitioners. It has one ambulance and a handful of volunteer emergency medical technicians. A round trip to the nearest hospital takes three hours or longer. If that trip is on the last ferry of the day, the island could be without its ambulance and key medical personnel for as long as 14 hours—even longer in bad weather. Penobscot Island Air, which services North Haven and other Maine islands with a small fleet of single-engine planes, already completes about 360 medevac missions a year—many of which are done for free. The company just isn’t equipped to handle contagions like this one.

Lattimer says that, prior to the special meeting on March 15, he and the town’s select board members (the New England equivalent of a town council) had already tried a softer request for distancing on social media. It wasn’t very effective. So Lattimer and the town officials drafted the order banning all nonessential travel and limiting arrivals on the island to full-time residents.

“We realized we were sending a pretty strong signal, but we had to try to protect our residents and first responders.”

The response, he says, was immediate—what he calls “mild threats of lawsuits” and more than a few heated complaints from summer residents and other visitors who accused the officials of hate mongering.

The next day, North Haven received a call from one of the governor’s attorneys, expressing concern about constitutional challenges to the ban. The governor’s communication director did not respond to my interview requests, but Lattimer says the attorney’s chief concerns had to do with the Civil Rights Act of 1871, which was originally enacted to protect freed blacks from the Ku Klux Klan and allows individuals to take civil action when they believe their rights are being violated.

The state attorney counseled the island to rescind the travel ban. Lattimer and the selectmen complied 48 hours after first issuing it, relaxing the order to a resolution strongly discouraging nonresidents from coming to the island.

Lattimer says he still got a lot of pushback even to the milder version. One former resident complained about the deprivation of property rights; a current property owner insisted that citizens have the fundamental right to travel and shouldn’t be willing to forgo their rights. The town administrator read all the emails and listened on the phone to all the objections. But he and the selectmen felt they had made the best decision for the town.

“Even with the ban, we knew we were going to have a difficult time enforcing it,” says Lattimer. “We didn’t want people standing at the ferry terminal saying, ‘We don’t recognize you, turn around and go home.’”

In the week since the resolution was revised, a few residents have complained that it’s not working: People from away, as the year-rounders call them, are still coming to the island. But there haven’t been any confrontations, and new arrivals have been keeping their distance. Meanwhile, on March 25, the state Department of Transportation, which oversees the Maine State Ferry Service, announced it was canceling a number of ferry trips to the island “due to a significant decrease in ridership and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.” A news release issued by the department said passengers can expect those cancellations to remain in effect until further notice.

No one has yet challenged the island’s “stay away” policy, but it turns out officials may well have been within their rights to maintain the full ban. That’s because Maine is a home rule state, which is to say one that endows its municipalities with a great deal of power.

“There’s not a lot of preemption law on the books in Maine,” University of Maine School of Law professor Jeff Thaler told me. “Basically, if something isn’t expressly prohibited by the state constitution or state statute, municipalities can do it.” So long, he cautions, as they make the necessary alterations to their charters and aren’t in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The state could pass laws prohibiting a municipality’s restrictions but, like many states, Maine’s Legislature has adjourned in response to Covid-19. Meanwhile, town governments here, many of which are overseen by part-time elected officials, remain active. And that’s created a perceived shift in authority that might endure past the outbreak.

“It’s a highly unusual situation,” says Thaler. “We’re really in new territory here.”

It’s new for everyone.

In Washington State on March 23, San Juan County Council members voted unanimously to recommend closing the San Juan Islands to visitors, including those looking for transient moorings, until June. Washington State Ferries said it had no authority to deny passage based on a person’s place of residence but had taken the step of asking travelers to remain in their vehicles while on board.

Around Lake Tahoe, communities have taken similar measures. Mono County, California, officials voted over the weekend to ban short-term rentals. Some residents there would like to see far more extreme measures. “I’m really concerned about the level of vitriol and xenophobia,” Stacy Corless, a county supervisor, told the Sacramento Bee. “I’m worried someone is going to get shot.”

On North Carolina’s Outer Banks, which annually draws around 200,000 visitors, Dare County officials banned anyone not already a full-time resident or holding a preexisting emergency travel permit from crossing onto the islands, and they established police barricades requiring drivers to show proof of residency. The decision prompted bitter exchanges between residents and property owners. “We want none of you,” one local warned in the comment section of the Island Free Press. “Your prejudice is what is infectious,” shot back a summer resident.

Dorothy Hester serves as the public information officer for Dare County. She says county offices have received numerous calls from residents and owners of second homes. She says the office is sympathetic—particularly to local small businesses hoping to open in time for Easter, the start of tourist season—but that the decision was a sound one.

“Our county manager has checked with the legal sources he uses and feels confident that we have the legal authority to protect health and safety in this way,” she says.

But legal scholars aren’t so sure. Thaler thinks that, even if North Carolina law allows for this kind of county oversight, a federal lawsuit against a travel ban in any state could pass muster if someone alleged unconstitutional deprivation of travel.

Wendy Parmet, Distinguished Professor of Law, Public Policy, and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University, agrees.

“Even where local authorities have very broad home rule and emergency power, you can still make the case they are exercising it in a discriminatory way,” Parmet. says “That’s going to be deeply problematic from a legal perspective.”

Parmet points to decades of civil rights law as evidence. She says there are also additional constitutional problems, like the commerce clause of the constitution, which prohibits states from banning or unfairly regulating interstate commerce.

“States can ban commerce of dangerous things like vaping products or fireworks, but you can’t ban commerce because it is from other states—and you can’t ban their people either,” says Parmet.

It’s true, she says, that some U.S. communities, like Gunnison, Colorado, managed to barricade themselves off from the rest of the country during the 1918 influenza epidemic. But Parmet says that probably worked only because no one was there to contest it. And she questions whether or not such action is even possible today

“This country has a long, sad history of communities wanting to wall off themselves. Diseases only exacerbate preexisting social stigmatizations. It’s understandable that so many people want to wall themselves off right now, but you just can’t do it and survive. No one is independent anymore.”

In the end, that’s the conclusion North Haven reached. The island is allowing deliveries of groceries and other supplies. Penobscot Island Air will continue to drop off packages and Internet orders. Lattimer says officials hope to establish a set of criteria that will allow some contractors on the island as well.

In the meantime, Erin Cooper, the island’s 27-year old emergency management services director, authored a detailed post on the town’s Facebook page last week. There, she explained the limited staffing and protective gear—her fear that she and her crew won’t be able to treat heart attacks and strokes and life-threatening injuries if they were stuck on the mainland, awaiting the next ferry.

By all accounts, it did a lot to change hearts and minds. I spoke to multiple property owners and visitors who said they were angry about the resolution but came to understand it after Cooper’s post.

Carolyn Robinson, who lives in Virginia, is one such homeowner. Her son and his girlfriend live on the island and are expecting their first baby. She says she was “initially distraught” over the resolution, since her son and his partner are expecting their first baby any day now. She jokes that she may eventually have to storm the island like the beaches of Normandy to see her new grandbaby, but in the meantime, she feels better knowing they are all well.

“More than anything I’m just mad at the virus and just the whole situation,” she told me. “I can’t fault the people of North Haven for doing what they can to make sure everyone is safe.”

Longtime summer resident Laura Langdon agrees. A paralegal and cancer survivor who lives in New Orleans, Langdon relies upon short-term rentals to supplement her income. She worries about the recession and what the loss of that revenue will mean.

“For us, this is about poorly paid people trying to get by,” she says.

Langdon hasn’t received any rental inquiries since the resolution was announced. And with no sense of when it might be lifted, she’s at a loss as to what to tell potential renters—and those who have already booked their summer trips.

“I may have to contact these people and say ‘This is entirely up to you. I don’t know what the island is going to do’,” she says. But that, she says, doesn’t sit well with her—and she doubts it will with her adopted island community either.

Andrew Ponarrigo is a masonry and concrete contractor who does the overwhelming majority of his business on the island. He says he and his crew of six will stay away until North Haven tells them it’s OK to come back. It’ll be a big financial hit, he says, but he feels like it’s just the right thing to do.

“North Haven residents are like family to me,” he says. “If someone gets hurt right now, the whole island could be at risk. I’m not going to be the one to do that to them.”