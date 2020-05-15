A Troll Asked Karan Johar ‘Did you have a Gender Malfunction?’, This is How Karan Reacted

Chat shows have always been the in thing , especially in B-Town. They help the fans to know about their favourite celebs. The celebs , who host the shows , includes: Karan Johar , Kareena Kapoor Khan , Arbaaz Khan .

Last year , actor Arbaaz Khan did launch a web series called Pinch and had an interesting lineup of guests ,to host on his show. His first guest was actor Kareena Kapoor and the chat show was a great one .In the second episode , Arbaaz invited producer- director Karan Johar , who is much popular to host one of the chat show , Koffee With Karan .This was the time for him to be a guest.

When Arbaaz shared the promo of the second episode on social media on his twitter handle ,he captioned it, “Excited to share the Promo of #PinchByArbaazKhan with the Charismatic & Candid @karanjohar.” The latter replied back saying, “Such fun doing this with you Arbaaz!!! Such a great concept and a must in today’s social media climate!!! All the best.”

Checkout the tweets below:

Such fun doing this with you Arbaaz!!! Such a great concept and a must in today’s social media climate!!! All the best ❤️💪 https://t.co/yqZkW6mBQI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2019

In the video, Arbaaz can be seen introducing Karan as ‘candid, opinionated and sometimes politically incorrect’. Karan is seen taking on random questions asked by the users on Twitter like “Bhai aap paglo wale dress kyu use karte ho? (Why do you dress up like mad person?)” and “Did you have a gender malfunction?.” To this he replies, “It says the level of homophobia. That’s to me is sick.”

He was also seen talking about his kids Roohi and Yash, and says, “I am a little sensitive about my babies and when they start saying things about them, that really bothers me.”

The first episode of the show featured Kareena Kapoor, who spoke unabashedly about several things. When Arbaaz showed her mean comments posted by Twitter users against her husband Saif Ali Khan, questioning him about why he allows her to wear a bikini, Kareena replied, “Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini anyway? Because I don’t think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don’t think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me and when I am wearing a bikini then obviously there’s a reason I am wearing it:I am taking a dip.”







Many a times , Arbaaz Khan also becomes the target of the trolls. Once a Twitter user called him broke. In reply to the comment, the host had replied, “Yeah, this is true. I have no money in my account.”

source