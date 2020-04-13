A Troll Asks Ileana D’Cruz About loosing Her Virginity, Actress Gives Deadly Reply

The sensual and lovely with that killing smile is Ileana. Her work started from South Indian films and she is a popular one there . In Bollywood , she debuted with the film ‘Barfi’ and after that she was seen in the movie ”Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Rustom’.

Like any other celeb , D’Cruz is also an active social media user . In the past too , she used to have interactive sessions with her fans on Instagram. The Rustom actress used to indulge in ‘Ask Me Anything’ session with her Insta fans. And she wouldn’t have guessed what was in store for her!

Well, one of Ileana’s over-enthusiastic fans asked her, “Man…when did you lose your virginity?(sic)”

The Raid actor replied him in an upfront and savage attitude, she said “Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother tsk tsk.”

Check-out the conversation below:



If we talk about the career front of the actor , she was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s ‘Pagalpanti’. The comedy-drama also stars Anil Kapoor and John Abraham.







Now the upcoming film of her’s is “The Big Bull” with other star cast as Abhishek Bachchan ,Ajay Devgn and Chunky Pandey .

