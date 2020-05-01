A Troll Teases Kapil Sharma Over His Controversial Tweets, Comedian Gives Him Furious Reply

During this pandemic COVID-19 , when it’s a protocol to stay at home and which needs to be followed religiously. But in all this, we are missing various stuffs like eating out, to go for shopping , to have that friends time together.One of the missing part is also to watch favourite show The Kapil Sharma Show.

When all the celebs are using social media platforms , Kapil is also being a part for the same and he recently did a #AskKapil session on Twitter. He answered multiple fan questions on various topics.

While most questions were light-hearted, one stood out where a twitter user trolled the comedian for his Twitter controversy.One of the social media user wrote, “Bhai Aaj Kal Maza Nahi Aa Raha Twitter Pe Aap Gusse Mein Idar Udar Nikhal Nahi Rahe Kaafi Time Ho Gaya 🤭#AskKapil 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭”.

Have a look at his tweet:

@KapilSharmaK9 Bhai Aaj Kal Maza Nahi Aa Raha

Twitter Pe Aap Gusse Mein Idar Udar Nikhal Nahi Rahe

Kaafi Time Ho Gaya 🤭#AskKapil 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭 — sᴀʀɪᴍᴜʟ sʀᴋ (@sarimul_SRK) April 27, 2020

Kapil seemed to lose his cool after this question as he hit back with a cold reply saying, “Wah .. tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap ?”

Checkout his tweet below:

Wah .. tamasha dekhne walo me se ho aap ? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

It was sometime ago that Kapil Sharma was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it the dig at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over being asked for ‘bribe’, to the controversy involving former co-star Sunil Grover or his alleged rude behaviour at a journalist over his controversy with Sunil, the period was worrisome for his fans. While the actor-comedian bounced back from that phase, which involved his struggle with health, alcoholism and cancellation of shows.

Meanwhile, Kapil is spending time with family, amidst this lockdown period .

