A Twitter User Calls ‘Dam Actress’ to Renuka Sahane, Actress Gives a Savage Reply

‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ fame actress, Renuka Shahane is well known for her quick wit and humour. She corrected a Twitter user who called her a ‘dam actress’.

A user named Nitin tweeted: “@renukash Your just dam actress”.

Renuka was quick to respond. She teached him the difference between a dam and damn. She wrote,

“Do you mean “damn”? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don’t mean I’m a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn’t. They are non living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? “You are just a damn actress” Yes I am! And I’m damn good!”

Previously, when the country was facing protests against CAA, Renuka replied to PM Narendra Modi’s tweet where he urged everyone to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. She wrote,

“Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real “tukde tukde” gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate”.

