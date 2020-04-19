A Twitter User Calls ‘Useless’ to Zomato during Lockdown, Company Drops a Savage Reply

Zomato is always the talk of the town , whether negative or positive , it’s always on People’s mind. As we all know that during this lockdown , all the restraunts and food joints are closed for some time , so the delivery partner of their’s likewise Zomato is not providing service right now.

Recently, one of the twitterati named Basit took a dig at Zomato and posted : “My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise,” .

My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise. — Basit (@ibasitqayoom) April 12, 2020

ithough the user forgot to tag Zomato but it didn’t hide from the sight of the food delivery partner . They gave a savage reply . They wrote : “We’re actually delivering groceries now, aap apna dekh lo,”

The tweet got viral within no time and garderned more than 3000 likes and more than 500 retweets.

Bhai teri leli Zomato ne…. — Hope (@NitinKh30476964) April 13, 2020

Ab burnol hi Mangale Zomato se… — rohidas r gaonkar (@rohiFromMumbai) April 14, 2020

Smart banne chala tha,zomato ne tashreef police ki tarha laal kardi🤣🤣 — ఎమ్ बाबु(باشه)🇮🇳 (@KhaderS04762589) April 13, 2020

Zomato proved to be a pro this time also . The last hilarious tweet , Zomato initiated was “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye.” , making all other brands to follow the same hilarious tweet trend .

