A Twitter User Calls ‘Useless’ to Zomato during Lockdown, Company Drops a Savage Reply –
Zomato is always the talk of the town , whether negative or positive , it’s always on People’s mind. As we all know that during this lockdown , all the restraunts and food joints are closed for some time , so the delivery partner of their’s likewise Zomato is not providing service right now.
Recently, one of the twitterati named Basit took a dig at Zomato and posted : “My parents think I am as useless as Zomato in our phones during this lockdown. My parents are wise,” .
Checkout his tweet below:
ithough the user forgot to tag Zomato but it didn’t hide from the sight of the food delivery partner . They gave a savage reply . They wrote : “We’re actually delivering groceries now, aap apna dekh lo,”
Have a look at the tweet:
The tweet got viral within no time and garderned more than 3000 likes and more than 500 retweets.
Netizens gave their hilarious reations to the tweet :
Let’s see some of them.
Zomato proved to be a pro this time also . The last hilarious tweet , Zomato initiated was “Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye.” , making all other brands to follow the same hilarious tweet trend .
