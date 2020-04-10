A User’s Guide to Face Masks

The risk of wearing a mask

In theory, fidgeting with a mask could introduce germs to your face, but if you’re touching your face that much, you are greatly increasing the risk of getting sick anyway.

But the real worry about wearing a mask is that you start to believe it’s protecting you more than it really is. Behavioral economists know that when people begin to feel safe, they take more risks. It’s a phenomenon seen when federal regulations first made cars safer with added features like seatbelts, and people responded by driving more recklessly. When doctors wear decontamination gowns, studies show they may become more lax about safety protocols. When communities in Mexico began outdoor mosquito spraying to combat dengue fever, families were less likely to adopt personal prevention practices.

Masks do make us feel safer, but any benefit of wearing a mask will be quickly negated if we lose our resolve about social distancing and hand washing. Don’t start lingering in grocery stores or spending time with friends because you are wearing a mask. A mask alone will not protect you from the coronavirus.

Do I need to wear a mask outdoors?

The recommendation is to wear a mask at all times in public spaces because we don’t know who has the virus and who doesn’t. It’s also more socially responsible to wear a mask, even if you’re outside.

“It’s the signal as well as the actual risk,” said Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University. “If we’re going to deploy this, I would urge people to stay on the side of caution and send the social message that we don’t know who has it, and no one in particular is the exception to the rule. We should do this as universally as possible.”

What if my child refuses to wear a mask?

Masks should not be worn by children under 2 years of age. But older children often are vectors of contagious illnesses, so teaching them to wear a mask is a good idea.

Teaching a child to wear a mask, however, is easier said than done. Many children are frightened of masks or just don’t like them. Keep working on it. You can try to win a child over with fun characters on the mask, rewards or games. You can also convince them by setting the example yourself (the same concept works when your children see you eat vegetables.) Try turning the mask into a craft project that they can wear proudly.