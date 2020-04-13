A Virtual HORSE Competition? B-O-R-I-N-G

The tennis world responded. Professionals like Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, tried the challenge, and then asked for another competition.

“We’re here, we’re available,” Djokovic said. “We have all the time in the world. This is the funnest part of the day.”

It was a great chance for the young to show off their skills, and for the old to show that they still have it. And don’t forget about the pets, who always find a way to be included.

No partner? No problem. One fan did the challenge alone by tossing the ball back and forth between his racket. Other fans adapted the challenge by using their cellphones instead of a racket.

Baseball Is Back! (In Taiwan)

Play ball! It’s opening day. Ah, the smell of freshly mown grass, the crack of ash on horsehide, the cries of the Cracker Jack sellers … sorry, we lost it there for a minute. Actually, the opening day to which we were referring is in Taiwan.

Like basketball, baseball is back in Taiwan, where Covid-19 has been contained fairly successfully.

The Uni Lions beat the Chinatrust Brothers on Sunday, 4-1, in 11 innings, and more games are scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There were no fans in attendance, but President Tsai Ing-wen and her cat were pictured watching the game on television.