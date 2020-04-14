A Watch Built for Bond—and the Rest of Us, Too

Before James Bond, a man-about-town’s watch of choice was invariably slim, gold, and dressy. The ’60s—and Bond in particular—ended all that: 007 was our guide through the changing times, sketching out an expanding world where the right clothes and equipment meant you were prepared for anything. And apart from a flirtation with early digital watches (as much a sign of Roger Moore’s era as a safari suit), Bond has always been a dive-watch guy.

Since 1995, he has also always been an Omega guy. First Pierce Brosnan and later Daniel Craig have sported the Omega Seamaster, the brand’s preeminent diver, in every movie since. For Craig’s last appearance, in this fall’s No Time to Die, Omega is going all out for authenticity, providing Her Majesty’s longest-serving blunt instrument with a specially designed Seamaster 300 in titanium with a “broad arrow” symbol at six o’clock, signifying government-issue kit. (Omega has supplied watches to various branches of the British military for more than a century, but the mark dates even further back, to the 1500s, when it was used on British warships.)

But more than tradecraft features, what’s most enticing about the new Omega piece are the simple, functional design, which harks back to the days when Bond first went into action, and the tropical treatment to the display: The dial is faded to brown and the indices darkened to dirty sand, suggesting the effects of long, long service.

This article appears in the April/May 2020 issue of Esquire.

