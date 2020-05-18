A wave campaign launched for essential care givers

news, local-news,

Health and social care provider intergratedliving launched a campaign on Monday looking to show a bit of gratitude to essential care givers and their support provided during coronavirus. From May 18 until June 1, people are encouraged to give a ‘wave of thanks’ as they see intergratedliving care workers in public. Exercise physiologist at intergratedliving Mowbray Matthew Fulton said the wellness centre had to close, however that didn’t stop care workers from helping those in need. “The campaign’s about saying thanks to all the care workers that have been provided essential services during this crisis,” he said. “It’s just about acknowledging their hard work and the risk they take by going into the community at this time. “We’ve been providing home exercise programs and regular virtual services online too to keep people going while we’ve been closed until we reopen.” IN OTHER NEWS: Intergratedliving chief executive Catherine Daley said she had never felt prouder of the staff that worked for the organisation as well as other groups who have been providing essential care during the pandemic. “Although restrictions are starting to ease in Australia as we continue to flatten the curve, we must not become complacent and ensure our elderly communities remain safe, which is what our staff do best,” she said. Intergratedliving is a home care provider primarily for those in aged care, however it does work with other groups including those under the NDIS. “We really hope people get behind this campaign and that it brings a little bit of light to people’s lives in what has been and is still for many, one of the most challenging times in history,” Ms Daley said. Mr Fulton said care givers, like many, were in unknown territory when it came to providing care while at a safe level. “I think a lot of people have been thrown in the deep end and have had to improvise and go out of their way a fair bit just to make things work,” Mr Fulton said. “I know with the distancing measures in place, people providing home-care have to still stay 1.5 metres away – there’s been quite a lot of care and thought put into maintaining everyone’s safety.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/0274c6a8-bc32-4a1f-970a-fe602ca5b045.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg