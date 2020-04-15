A Week of Outfits: Joy the Baker | A Cup of Jo

Cookbook author and Drake on Cake creator, Joy Wilson (aka Joy the Baker) is a style chameleon. “There are a few differences between Joy Wilson and Joy the Baker,” she says. “Joy Wilson is much more free — she will definitely go braless, if possible.” Here are five outfits Joy wore in a week…

Shirt: Walmart men’s dress shirt, similar. Pants: Polka Pants. Glasses: Krewe. Apron: Not Perfect Linen. Mug: Campfire Studio Maine. Clogs: Dansko.

“When I’m teaching in the kitchen, my clothes have to be able to be stained and they have to be comfortable. So it’s linens, button down shirts, jeans, and my dirty ass work clogs — I just live in them. When I cook at home alone, I either go all out for myself or I do the absolute least. I love a box of Annie’s macaroni and cheese and sometimes if don’t have whole milk, I’ll substitute it for half and half or heavy cream — zero regrets. I also pair it with fanciest wine I have. If I make pasta from scratch I’ll mix it with fancy butter, fancy salt, and fancy parmesan and pair it with a cheap beer.”

Dress: Amazon, similar. Hat: Vintage, similar. Purse: Vintage Dooney & Burke, similar. Watch: Vintage Cartier, similar. Rings: Porter Lyons, Marta Pia. Boots: Vintage, similar.

“People dress exactly however they’d like in New Orleans — you can do absolutely anything! A lot of times that means fringe and feathers and glitter on your face on a random Wednesday. I like to wear a comfortable dress with a little shoulder or cleavage peek. I think before, I was subconsciously dressing for other people and now I dress more for myself.”

Jacket: Madewell. Dress: Pyne & Smith Clothiers. Scarf: LOFT, similar. Necklace: Delicacies. Watch: Vintage Cartier, similar. Rings: Porter Lyons, Marta Pia. Shoes: Everlane.

“I love a good denim jacket — it’s the most classic layer. Oversized denim is my favorite these days. I love to pair a scarf with an outfit because it’s what one of my chef idols Dorie Greenspan does! Scarves are easy and chic and I don’t have the weight of a chunky necklace on my neck. I love that I can wear these heels all day long without any discomfort — they give a little lift and class to a comfortable day outfit. They just make me feel like I tried, even if I barely did.”

Cape jacket: Target, similar. Shirt: Madewell. Leggings: Athleta. Watch: Vintage Rolex, similar. Bracelet: Tiffany & Co. Duffle bag: Everlane, similar. Sneakers: Adidas.

“During normal times, I go back to Los Angeles a lot to visit family and hang with old friends, so when I travel I’m thinking about comfort. I want pockets on my body so I can shove things in there, like my phone and passport. If I’m sitting for a long time I hate wearing high-waisted pants that cut into me — that is a standing pant! An elastic waistband is a must for maximum comfort, so I travel in yoga pants, and I love the split cuff in these. They feel more like pants than fresh-from-the-yoga-studio leggings.

Bodysuit: ASOS, similar. Pants: Alice and Olivia, similar. Glasses: Harry Lary’s, similar. Earrings: Forever 21, similar. Necklace: Delicacies. Watch: Vintage Cartier, similar. Rings: Porter Lyons, Marta Pia. Bag: Uxibal, similar. Shoes: Everlane.

“I don’t wear a ton of black, but when I do it’s all black. This is my date outfit. I love a monochrome moment, and this slinky, backless bodysuit paired with my favorite wide-leg pant is sexy without being over the top. I love going to Commander’s Palace for 25-cent martinis or my favorite restaurant, Thalia. I love the schnitzel and the menu changes every week, so there’s always something fun to try. It’s perfect — the kind of place where they remember your name.”

Note: If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We recommend only products we genuinely like. Thank you so much.

(Photos by Hannah Pickle for Cup of Jo. These photos were taken before quarantine.)

