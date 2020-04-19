A WELLNESS BALI BUCKET LIST: THINGS TO DO IN BALI

It’s not uncommon that Bali is chosen as a destination when one is seeking a slower place of life and in need of an island to escape to. Bali is undoubtedly one of the most sought after tropical locations in the world and it’s no wonder why. There are so many relaxing, healing and beautiful things to do in Bali.

In this post I’ve put together the best wellness things to do in Bali, including the best retreats I found, the best well-being cafes in Bali and the best spas. There are so many experiences beyond this list on the island but incase you’re in need of some direction when it comes to things to do and look out for on your Bali adventure, this is the perfect bucket list.

If you’re seeking the holistic, spiritual vibes on your adventure to Bali be sure to not miss out on Ubud, the spiritual hub of Bali. See my complete guide to Ubud here.

To be honest though, you won’t adventure far without stumbling across a superfood cafe, massage salon or yoga retreat. If this is your jam, welcome to paradise.

