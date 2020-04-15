A ‘Westworld’ Fan Theory Says Dolores’s Fate Has Already Been Revealed in Season Three

Another week, another freshly-baked batch of Westworld questions. Is Caleb actually Caleb ? What’s going on with Maeve ? Who’s in the sixth orb ? Is it another Dolores? Teddy? Her father? Me? You? That stray cat who shows up on my doorstep sometimes? Speak up.

Now, I’d never recommend going there unaccompanied by an adult, but if you’re truly desperate for Westworld answers, you could take a trip to the Westworld Reddit. There, you’ll find endless amounts of fuel to keep your Westworld fires burning—post-episode discussions, general musings on life and robots, and fan theories. Sometimes, a fan will catch an important clue or two—and it seems like u/Gliampth may have even caught the show giving us a hint as to what Dolores’s ultimate fate might be.

The title of the post is, “Foreshadowing, literally. Dolores will destroy her self,” followed by a screenshot of Dolores in a tunnel, gun pointed, with her shadow pointing the weapon right back at her on the wall. Here’s what it looks like:

HBO

The user doesn’t explain any further, but it’s easy to see what could happen going forward. Westworld, so far, has shown that the brain-orb copies Dolores made of herself aren’t taking to their host bodies well. Dolores Hale said she felt like Charlotte Hale was “fighting back,” and Bernard hints to Dolores Connells that he knows the bodyguard’s Dolores orb is acting up too.

Perhaps this is due to a conflict between the AI orb and the body, but perhaps this also has something to do with multiple versions of the same advanced AI being placed into very different lives and developing their own unique sets of sentient views of the world. Dolores Hale is experiencing the world very differently than Dolores Connells and therefore formulating separate opinions, motives, and alliances. You could imagine the Dolores copies running so haywire by the end of Season Three that they turn on OG Dolores—setting the stakes for a thrilling, Westworldian Dolores vs. Dolores vs. Dolores vs. Dolores battle.

Though, as a side note, I have to say: I really like a sixth-orb theory that pops up in this post’s comment section, from u/nrmncer:

the last one is in the horse and Stubbs will kill it with an axe he pulls out of a hat

edit: assuming Stubbs can still move any of his limbs

We’re rolling with that from now on.