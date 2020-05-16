Aadat Se Majboor actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide due to depression | Bollywood Life

What’s with the world. We are here to report yet another saddest news. Aadat Se Majboor actor, Manmeet Grewal has passed away. The actor committed suicide. He was suffering from depression. Manmeet also was out of work since lockdown was announced and was living on rent he had a lot of debts that were due and the toll took him to such a drastic step. Manmeet’s friend and producer, Manjit Singh Rajput opened up on his suicide to ABP News and said, “Manmeet was facing financial issues since several days. He took loan worth lakhs for personal and professional work. However, he was not able to earn anything due to the lockdown and couldn’t repay the borrowed money. He took the drastic step because of the financial crunch.” Also Read – LADIES VS RICKY BAHL: Ranveer reveals missing lines from his ‘Aadat se majboor’ rap

Further, he added as to how his wife struggled to help her dying husband. “Manmeet’s wife requested the people to cut the duppata in her husband’s neck with scissors while holding his hanging body. The people didn’t help because of fear of COVID-19 infection. After some time, a doctor and a police officer came to the spot; however, they also didn’t help. About an hour later, the guard cut the scarf from her husband’s neck. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.” Also Read – LADIES VS RICKY BAHL Movie Review: Con gone wrong

Anuj Pandit who worked with Manmeet spoke to Spotboye and confirmed the news stating, “I also got to know about this disappointing news via one of our co-stars and it is something unbelievable. He was one of the most jolly people I have come across. When we used to shoot for our show, you could never make out even if he is stressed.”

This is another saddest news. Just a couple of hours ago, the news of Sachin Kumar’s demise broke out. We hope the world heals soon.

Thoughts and prayers for the family.

