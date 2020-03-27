Aahana Kumra reveals the sordid side of web series: Girls have been told they have to kiss and there would be nudity [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the entire world topsy-turvy, with almost everything excluding medical facilities and basic essentials being shut down. India, too, has been placed under lockdown to try and contain the deadly outbreak — it’s as imperative as it’s a difficult path forward, and it’s important that we all abide by our state and central governments’ advice if we are to make it out of this and emerge victorious over COVID-19. However, as they say, the show must go on, and with the digital medium and uninterrupted WiFi providing so many options, many of us are able to continue working from home. Now, we know that y’all need your daily scoop of entertainment news, so in order to satiate your appetites, we’ve begun to conduct live chats on Instagram with your favourite Bollywood celebs. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Baaghi 3 opening, Kareena Kapoor’s debut, Kiara Advani’s 2020

Recently, BollywoodLife had a wonderful Insta Live chat with the gorgeous, talented and extremely charming Aahana Kumra, where the actress spoke about a range of topic from her career thus far, working with Amitabh Bachchan in the TV show, Yudh, evolving times for women in Bollywood, her favorite costars, her most cherished work and how she's spending her time under quarantine while also throwing light on some murky details of what goes on in the digital space. Check out the entire interview in the video below:

With acclaimed web series likes Rangbaaz, Bombers and Marzi under her belt, Aahana Kumra is now a popular face on OTT platforms. So, whom better than her to ask if young actresses, especially those from outstation, face a safer working environment in the digital space as opposed to the notoriety of the casting couch that Bollywood was known for (and which still exists in certain places). To our shock though, Aahana revealed that women are just as susceptible to exploitation within the digital avenue as they are in movies, even narrating a sleazy encounter a known face like her had to once encounter.

“I’ve had a lot of women, a lot of girls, actually messaged me sometimes, or send me DMs (direct messages), saying, ‘We had gone for this audition, where we were told that there’s this web show that has a bold scene, we’d have to kiss, there’d be nudity,’ and I’m like, ‘really,’ because, you know, we’re very far removed from those things and we don’t get to hear this on a daily basis or even very often. There have been some people who’ve called me up for some series, and they were like, ‘It has bold scenes…there’ll be bold scenes,’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean by bold? (laughs)’ And they begin the conversation like that. Until it didn’t happen to me per se, I was like, ‘What are they (the girls who had messaged her) saying?’ Then, somebody actually sent me a message saying, ‘Hot, bold series,’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean by the word bold? Send me the script, let me see what the script has to say and if there’s something that doesn’t suit me or I’m not comfortable with, I’ll let you know. But send me the script.’ So such people don’t really send you the script. The good casting directors though will always cast you for your work, and I’ve maintained that you need to be good at your work. If you’re good at your work, you’ll be hired for that.”

Well, just when you thought things have changed in the industry and the digital space has brought in more transparency, you get to hears such disturbing details of what still goes on behind the scenes, Anyway, moving onto more positive things, Aahan Kumra will next be seen in the horror web series, Betaal. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest scoops and updates.

