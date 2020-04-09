Aaj Bhi: Ali Fazal – Surbhi Jyoti’s sizzling chemistry is an extra treat in this soul-stirring number | Bollywood Life

Also Read – Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti bond over movies and food

Music videos are coming out every other day but few manage to register in our minds. Vishal Mishra has come out with his new single that features TV diva Surbhi Jyoti with Ali Fazal. The song is a melodious and soulful. Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti play lovers who have separated a long time ago but bump into each other at a hotel. They are with their respective partners. A musical evening brings back a flood of memories of the good times they spent together. It ends with the two coming together at the corridor where they can understand the emotions felt by each other.

BL Verdict:Vishal Mishra seems to have a winner in his hands with Aaj Bhi. The song is very soulful and makes you long for a second hearing. Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti are effortless with their chemistry. Surbhi Jyoti's eyes do all the talking. Aaj Bhi is the perfect song in this quarantine period for lovers or anyone separated by time.

