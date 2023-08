AAM to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference Aug. 9, 2023

DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in J.P. Morgan’s Auto Conference Aug. 9, 2023. AAM is scheduled to present at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investor Relations page on AAM’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain “forward-looking” statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM’s website.

For more information:

Investor Contact:

David H. Lim

Head of Investor Relations

(313) 758-2006

david.lim@aam.com

Media Contact:

Christopher M. Son

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

chris.son@aam.com

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

