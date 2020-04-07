Aamir Khan donates to PM-Cares, Maharashtra CM’s relief fund; helps daily wage workers of Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan may not have announced his contributions for relief against coronavirus, but the actor has already transferred funds to various organisations. A source close to the actor told us that the actor has made his contributions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund as well as film workers’ association and a few NGOs. Aamir has also extended support to the daily wage workers of his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, during the lockdown.

However, Aamir has chosen not to make his contribution public.

PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the face of coronavirus pandemic; the lockdown will go on till April 14. Over 4400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 till date in India, with the global number standing at excess of 1,346,964.

The film industry has donated generously for relief work including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, among many others, pledging support.

While Salman has pledged to support 25000 daily wage workers in the film industry and has even transferred money in accounts of crew members of his upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn donated Rs 51 lakh to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FIWCE).

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan several initiatives to help the central and state government in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Just a few days ago, the couple announced that they have opened their office premises for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to use it for treating Covid-19 patients.

