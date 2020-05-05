Aamir Khan shares Dangal child actor’s new short film The Twist, says he ‘found it very sweet’

Actor Aamir Khan has shared a short film called The Twist, directed by Uttara Krishnadas and starring Ritvik Sahore, who appeared in Dangal. Aamir took to Twitter to endorse the film, and recommended it to his fans and followers.

He wrote on Twitter, “Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet. #TwistShortFilm.” The 13-minute short was released on YouTube on April 28 by the Zee Music Company, and has accumulated over 1.6 million views.

Hey guys, check out this short film that Ritvik did. I found it very sweet.#TwistShortFilmhttps://t.co/dqeFGlixgn — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 5, 2020

“What happens when the most popular girl from your school asks you for a favour? Watch Shlok battle the odds as he tries to impress Nadia from 10 – C!,” the film’s synopsis on YouTube reads.

Ritvik appeared as ‘Young Omkar’ in Aamir’s blockbuster film, Dangal, which also featured Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aparshakti Khurana played the older Omkar in the film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Audiences seemed to like The Twist, which also features Sushama Deshpande, Gayatri Salkar and Vaishali Puranik Joshi. “We need these type of sweet short films, not such irritating tiktokers songs,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Who is here after Aamir Khan Tweet?” wrote another.

Aamir’s last film was the critical and commercial flop Thugs of Hindostan. He was filming his ambitious remake of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, before the coronavirus lockdown. As a result, the film will most likely not make its Christmas release date.

