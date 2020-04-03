Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira calls herself ‘fashion disaster’, shares struggle with ‘complicated dresses’ in throwback photo

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has explained her struggle with “complicated dresses” by sharing an adorable throwback photo of herself on Instagram. In the picture, baby Ira is seen fiddling with a yellow dress.

“This is still how I look at complicated dresses. #fashiondiaster #thenandnow #whydoyouhavetogoandmakethingssocomplicated,” her caption read.

Fans could not stop awww-ing over the cute click. One Instagram user noted the resemblance between Ira and her father, and wrote, “For one second… I thought its Aamir sir…. Because you look like Aamir sir in this pic.” Another commented, “Wow looking so Mashaallah.”

While many expected Ira to follow in her superstar father’s footsteps and become an actor, she is more inclined towards direction. Her first directorial venture was a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, which premiered in Mumbai last December. Starring Hazel Keech in the titular role, it was produced by veteran actor Sarika under her banner NautankiSa Productions.

Also read: ‘We are all a family,’ says Shah Rukh Khan as Uddhav Thackeray thanks him for contributing to Covid-19 relief fund

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Aamir said that neither his daughter nor his son Junaid sought any kind of help from him. “What I can say is that they’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’. Junaid is acting in theatre and he’s also on his own. So, both are doing what they feel like doing,” he said.

Aamir was shooting for his next, Laal Singh Chaddha, before the coronavirus pandemic brought all film productions to a grinding halt. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed 1994 hit Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles and is scheduled to release this Christmas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more