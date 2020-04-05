Aaron Taylor-Johnson Bares Super Buff Biceps While Out with Wife Sam!





Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson walk back to their car after stepping out to run a few errands on Saturday afternoon (April 4) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 29-year-old A Million Little Pieces actor put his super buff buff biceps on full display in a tight, black shirt while the 53-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey director kept things casual in a light blue sweater and jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Saturday’s outing marks one of the first times the low key couple has been spotted out in a while.

The last time we have photographs of Aaron and Sam was during a date night back in January.

Source link