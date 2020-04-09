Aashiqui 2 Actor Shares Pic of Sweeping Leaves in Garden, Arjun & Varun Teases Him

Our whole nation is under lockdown. Everyone including our Bollywood stars are quarantined in their homes. But they keep updating their fans on how they’re spending their time through social media.

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared her video in which she was seen sweeping the floor of her house. And now Aditya Roy Kapoor too did something similar. He posted a video on his Instagram, in which he was seen sweeping the autumn leaves scattered on the ground. He captioned the pic, “Plan B”.

Soon after, Arjun Kapoor trolled him by saying, “He emerges…,”. Varun Dhawan also commented on his pic. He wrote, “April 18th bro, I hope you’ll make weight. You’re fighting in Russia.”

Though Aditya has never worked with Arjun Kaoor, he recently shared the screen with Varun in Kalank.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in ‘Malang’ opposite Disha Patani. He will be seen next in ‘Ek Villain 2’.

