Aayush Sharma on being quarantined with his family, Salman Khan in Panvel: ‘I am trying to fulfil my fatherly duties’

Actor Aayush Sharma, along with his wife Arpita Khan, kids Ahil and Ayat, is in Panvel with Salman Khan. In a new interview to Times of India, Aayush mentioned that they had come to spend the weekend but have stayed put for a month now.

Speaking about how the are spending time while in quarantine, he was quoted as saying, “Just enjoying nature in Panvel. We came by chance to the farm for a weekend and now we’re here for a month, but we’re enjoying here.” Talking about how he was teaching his son how to do farming he, said: “I grew up in Himachal, I used to spend a lot of time doing these things. I think it’s a very fatherly thing to do with your kids. In Mumbai, you don’t really get the chance to do these things. I thought it is a good way to bond with Ahil and how basic farming happens. We plucked tomatoes, tired to make tomato soup. I taught him that farming isn’t that easy, but it’s still fun.”

Talking about how his daughter is reacting to the new setting, he observed, “She’s still rather young but she’s started to react to people and associating to people. Luckily I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I’m just trying to fulfil my fatherly duties.”

Salman has been at his Panvel farmhouse for close to a month how. The actor has been sharing videos from there; in one of them he went for a horse ride, while in another his nephew Nirvaan (Sohail’s son) and he were seen doling out coronavirus advice. In another picture, he mourned the lost of his nephew Abdullah Khan, who died in Mumbai in March after a prolonged illness.

Salman whose last release Dabangg 3 was a hit despite releasing when protests against Citizenship Amendment Act were at their peak, had been shooting for his next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when coronavirus pandemic started to peak. In the midst of it, he had to cancel a shooting schedule in Baku, Azerbaijan.

