Aayush Sharma on naming his kids: We wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname | Bollywood Life

Just before the first lockdown was announced in the country, Salman Khan had taken his extended family to the Panvel farmhouse. What was supposed to be a weekend getaway, eventually turned into a month-long vacation. Aayush Sharma is also there at the farmhouse and is enjoying his family time. The actor recently opened up his quarantine time with his kids, Ahil and daughter Ayat. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan takes his Khan-daan to the Panvel farmhouse amidst 21 days lockdown

In an interview with ETimes, Aayush Sharma opened up that he has taken up farming to bond with his son Ahil. “I grew up in Himachal, I used to spend a lot of time doing these things. I think it’s a very fatherly thing to do with your kids. In Mumbai, you don’t really get the chance to do these things. I thought it is a good way to bond with Ahil and how basic farming happens. We plucked tomatoes, tried to make tomato soup. I taught him that farming isn’t that easy, but it’s still fun!” the Loveyatri actor told the portal. Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show, March 22, written update: Aayush Sharma talks about his first meeting with Salman Khan

When asked about their idea od naming their kids, Aayush said that they wanted their kids to have a Muslim name and Hindu surname. “We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it’s a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname,” the actor explained. Also Read – It’s awkward! These pictures of Kajol and Saiee Manjrekar will make you wonder what they were up to

Aayush also opened up on his daughter Ayat saying, “She’s still rather young but she’s started to react to people and associating to people. Luckily I have a lot of time to spend with my family owing to the quarantine. We take her out for strolls and she gets very fascinated by nature around. I’m just trying to fulfil my fatherly duties.”

