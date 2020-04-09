Abby Lee Miller Looks Unrecognizable In Spandex Pants & Leg Warmers In Rare Throwback Disco Pic

Abby Lee Miller was giving us serious JoJo Siwa vibes in yet another throwback pic! The ‘Dance Moms’ star was rocking a retro side ponytail in the ’70s era snap and fans were loving it.

Abby Lee Miller, 53, has been a time machine lately! The Dance Moms star just posted another old school pic on Wednesday, April 8 and we were loving her ’70s style. A then teenaged Abby is all-smiles in the candid photo as she performs a choreographed routine alongside another young woman. Her style in the photo was everything as she rocked a pair of taupe leg warmers (something we could totally see Kim Kardashian rocking), leggings and white boots. “I have know idea where this was or what I was doing? Looks like JAZZ from that demi plié in parallel 2nd!” she began the caption.

Notably, Abby is rocking the side ponytail in the pic that reminded us so much of her former student JoJo Siwa, 16! But as Abby reminded us, she did rocked the look first! “I’m telling you – the side pony was my go to look! 🤣,” Abby joked in the caption, adding “How old was I?” While she didn’t share an exact year that the photo was taken, she tagged the location as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which is her hometown. She went on to add a number of hashtags, including one for her business, the Abby Lee Dance Company, and others for the show that shot her to stardom: Dance Moms!

Eagle eyed fans quickly took note of the JoJo-esque hair style, and made note in Abby’s comments! “Abby coming for jojos brand before she was out the womb tho,” fan @hollyannewilsonn joked. “HAHAHA LITERALLY [JoJo],” fan @luciihornsby laughed in another post. Abby didn’t seem to mind the comparison, reacting to the chain with a crying-laughing emoji! Others guessed that Abby was anywhere from 12 to 17 in the photo, with Abby confirming to one fan that she was about “14 or 15” but was trying to “figure out exactly what event that was.”

The pic is the second throwback photo that Abby has posted recently, following one from Mar. 30! Rocking yet another side pony and a bright yellow shirt, the brunette posed alongside a former student Lisa who was one of the first she ever trained. Fans were quick to compare Abby to JoJo yet again, but Abby later revealed that she didn’t mind at at all. “I have a very outgoing personality. When I walk in the room, everyone knows I’m in the room. Same thing with JoJo — except with sparkles every time,” Abby said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, adding that the side pony was one of her go-to hairstyles as a teen.”I teased her about the side ponytail but I rocked the side ponytail…and I always had a bow. It wasn’t like a big giant JoJo bow but it was like a ribbon tied bow. But that was my go to and I always wore a ponytail my dad used to make my ponytail so tight, like he’d pull my eyebrows up for dance class!”