ABC weather presenter has a close call with a robotic camera going rogue

As the old saying goes, anything can happen on live TV.

And ABC News Breakfast’s weather presenter Nate Byrne learned that lesson on Monday when he was almost knocked out by a rogue robotic camera.

As reported by TV Blackbox, the meteorologist was interrupted during his segment when the large machine began edging closer to him.

‘Excuse my camera. Get out of it,’ Nate said, as he stepped away from the sensor-operated camera so that it would back off.

Meanwhile, the ABC hosts could be heard laughing in the studio.

Eventually, the robot disappeared from view and Nate was able to finish his weather report.

News Breakfast co-anchor Michael Rowland chuckled: ‘Well done in challenging circumstances, Nate.

‘We have the pushiest of cameras in the studio, hogging the limelight. You cannot believe what they’re like. Well done.’

Nate also laughed off the incident, and later tweeted a video of the moment.

‘I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords…so long as they stay out of my shot,’ he wrote.

Nate has been a weather presenter on News Breakfast for more than three years.

ABC News Breakfast airs nationally from 6am weekdays on ABC TV and ABC NEWS