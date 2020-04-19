Abhimanyu Dassani reveals an unknown trivia about Maine Pyar Kiya; says, ‘Sooraj Barjatya had pursued my mother, Bhagyashree, for over a month’ [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Maine Pyar Kiya is remembered to this day as one of the most loved films of Indian cinema. Beside the evergreen songs and the fact that it had launched the careers of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in a big way, the movie is considered as a timeless romantic classic, for how it struck a harmony between family values and rebellious young love, giving generations to come something to look back on when traversing the travails of their own love loves in the face of familial opposition. Also Read – ‘Abhimanyu Dassani stood in lines and gave auditions without ever revealing who he is,’ DISCLOSES mom Bhagyashree

What’s more, trivia on the film is being shared to this day, with several unknown and quaint secrets popping up about it from time to time. One such amazing trivia was lately revelaed to us by Bhagyashree’s son and actor Abhimanyu Dassani. Also Read – Abhimanyu Dassani divulges inside scoop on his next, Nikamma: It’s a coming-of-age film and I’m a nikamma to everybody in it [Exclusive]

Recently, BollywoodLife thoroughly enjoyed a fun and fabulous Insta live chat with the cool and charming Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor, where we got to discussing about his fondest memories from his mother’s films or something, which had happened behind the scenes that he vividly recollects, and he disclosed to us how filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who himself had made his directorial debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, had pursued Bhagyashree for more than a month before she gave the nod to do his film, and how he hopes that one day he’d be lucky or privileged enough for a filmmaker to pursue him the same way. Also Read – Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Radhika Madan reveals she took a ‘contraceptive pill’ for the first shot of her career

“Well…now that you mention it (his fondest memory from my mother’s films or something that had transpired behind the scenes), there’s this one memory I clearly have from Maine Pyar Kiya. Nobody know this, but Sooraj Barjatya, the Director, had actually pursued my mother for over a month before she had said, ‘Yes,’ to the film. That was really something and it’s something I vividly look back at to this day. I just wish that one day, I’d be fortunate or privileged enough to have a filmmaker pursue me like that for a role. That’d be a really nice feeling.”

Well, fingers crossed, Abhimanyu. You were really impressive in your first outing on the big screen, and if you continue doing good and hard work, who knows, it might happen someday.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.